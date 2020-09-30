miércoles, 30 septiembre 2020
CENTROS DE VOTACIÓN PARA ELECCIÓN GENERAL DEL 3 DE NOVIEMBRE

El martes, 3 de noviembre se votará por una gran cantidad de puestos de elección popular

CENTROS DE VOTACIÓN ELECCIÓN GENERAL NOVIEMBRE

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Neighborhood Center 300 S. 13th Avenue
Yuma Catholic High School2100 W. 28th Street
Yuma Civic Center *Mega Center*1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
Community Christian Church6480 E. Highway 95
Yuma Readiness & Community Center6550 E. 24th Street
St. John Neumann Catholic Church *Mega Center*11545 E. 40th Street
AWC Learning Center28851 County 12th Street (Wellton)
Somerton Library240 Canal Street (Somerton)
Somerton City Hall143 N. State Ave (Somerton)
Cesar Chavez Cultural Center1015 N. Main Street (San Luis)
San Luis Library1075 N. 6th Avenue (San Luis)
Aún es tiempo de registrarse, hágalo aquí

PANDEMIA AGRANDA BRECHA EDUCATIVA

Los estudiantes de escasos recursos se están quedando atrás en la modalidad de…
FORTALECE SONORA LA BÚSQUEDA DE MUJERES

Con la aplicación del protocolo Alba, Sonora refuerza la localización de mujeres…
CABILDERO

CABILDERO; CON MANZANAS FRENTES AGRICULTORES Y MUJERES PANDEMIA AGRANDA BRECHA EDUCATIVA FORTALECE…
