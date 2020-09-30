El martes, 3 de noviembre se votará por una gran cantidad de puestos de elección popular
CENTROS DE VOTACIÓN ELECCIÓN GENERAL NOVIEMBRE
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
|Neighborhood Center 300 S. 13th Avenue
|Yuma Catholic High School
|2100 W. 28th Street
|Yuma Civic Center *Mega Center*
|1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
|Community Christian Church
|6480 E. Highway 95
|Yuma Readiness & Community Center
|6550 E. 24th Street
|St. John Neumann Catholic Church *Mega Center*
|11545 E. 40th Street
|AWC Learning Center
|28851 County 12th Street (Wellton)
|Somerton Library
|240 Canal Street (Somerton)
|Somerton City Hall
|143 N. State Ave (Somerton)
|Cesar Chavez Cultural Center
|1015 N. Main Street (San Luis)
|San Luis Library
|1075 N. 6th Avenue (San Luis)