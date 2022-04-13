TWO MIGRANTS RESCUED BY BORDER PATROL AGENTS

Release Date: April 12, 2022

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued two undocumented individuals near the All-American-Canal, Monday night.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., Calexico Border Patrol station was notified by local law enforcement of two females who were lost and in need of assistance. Agents in the field were notified of the distress call and at approximately 12:25 a.m., the two women were found near the All-American Canal, approximately a quarter mile north of the U.S./Mexico border.

A wellness check determined that no medical assistance was needed. It was also verified that they did not possess the required documents to be present in the United States legally. They were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for additional medical evaluation and to be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 172 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.

