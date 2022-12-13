Merlina, Pinocho, Avatar y más: los nominados a los Golden Globes 2023

*La antesala de los Oscar está aquí con la lista de los nominados entre los que se encuentran figuras mexicanas como Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna.

Por Redacción AN / JN

La antesala de los Oscar llegará el próximo 10 de enero en la edición de los Golden Globes 2023, la cual premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. P

Marvel, Disney, Netflix, HBOmax, Star+ y más, se encuentran entre las plataformas que compiten para llevarse un Globo de Oro.

“Los espíritus de la Isla” quedó nominada a Mejor Película Musical o de Comedia en estos premios, reforzando así que es una de las favoritas en esta temporada de premios e incluso se perfila como fuerte contendiente para los Oscar.

Por su parte, en las categorías televisivas resaltan las nominaciones para “The Crown”, “Abbott Elementary”, “The White Lotus” y ““Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“House of the Dragon”

-“Ozark”

-“Severance”

Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión

-“Black Bird”

-“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-“Pam and Tommy”

-“The Dropout”

-“The White Lotus: Sicily”

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“The Bear”

-“Hacks”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Wednesday”

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

-Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

-Bill Hader, “Barry”

-Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

-Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

-Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

-Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday”

-Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión

-Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

-Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

-Diego Luna, “Andor”

-Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

-Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada

-Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

-Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

-Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

-Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada

-Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

-Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

-Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

-Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

-Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión de Comedia Musical o Drama

-Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

-Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

-Julia Garner, “Ozark”

-Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

-Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie o Serie Limitada

-Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

-Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

-Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

-Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Serie Limitada

-F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

-Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

-Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

-Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

-“Babylon”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Película – Drama

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“Elvis”

-“The Fabelmans”

-“TÁR”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Película Animada

-“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

-“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

-“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

-“Turning Red”

Mejor Película – Lengua Extranjera

-“RRR” (India)

-“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

-“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

-“Close” (Bélgica)

-“Decision to Leave” (Corea del Sur)

Mejor Director

-James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

-Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Actor – Drama

– Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

-Hugh Jackman “The Son”

-Bill Nighy “Living”

-Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”

Mejor Actriz – Drama

-Cate Blanchett “TAR”

-Olivia Colman “Empire of Light”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

-Ana de Armas “Blonde”

-Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia

-Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

-Margot Robbie “Babylon”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu”

-Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

-Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

-Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Comedia o Musical

-Diego Calva, “Babylon”

-Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-Adam Driver, “White Noise”

-Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Mejor Guión

-Todd Field – “Tár”

-Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-The Banshees of Inisherin – “Martin McDonagh”

-Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Mejor Canción Original

-“Carolina” – Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

-“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

-“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

-“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

-“Naatu Naatu” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)