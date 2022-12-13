Merlina, Pinocho, Avatar y más: los nominados a los Golden Globes 2023

*La antesala de los Oscar está aquí con la lista de los nominados entre los que se encuentran figuras mexicanas como Guillermo del Toro y Diego Luna.
Por Redacción AN / JN
La antesala de los Oscar llegará el próximo 10 de enero en la edición de los Golden Globes 2023, la cual premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. P
Marvel, Disney, Netflix, HBOmax, Star+ y más, se encuentran entre las plataformas que compiten para llevarse un Globo de Oro.
“Los espíritus de la Isla” quedó nominada a Mejor Película Musical o de Comedia en estos premios, reforzando así que es una de las favoritas en esta temporada de premios e incluso se perfila como fuerte contendiente para los Oscar.
Por su parte, en las categorías televisivas resaltan las nominaciones para “The Crown”, “Abbott Elementary”, “The White Lotus” y ““Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática
-“Better Call Saul”
-“The Crown”
-“House of the Dragon”
-“Ozark”
-“Severance”
Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión
-“Black Bird”
-“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
-“Pam and Tommy”
-“The Dropout”
-“The White Lotus: Sicily”
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
-“Abbott Elementary”
-“The Bear”
-“Hacks”
-“Only Murders in the Building”
-“Wednesday”
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
-Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
-Bill Hader, “Barry”
-Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
-Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
-Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
-Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
-Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
-Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
-Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday”
-Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión
-Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
-Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
-Diego Luna, “Andor”
-Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
-Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada
-Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
-Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
-Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
-Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
-Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada
-Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
-Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
-Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
-Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
-Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión de Comedia Musical o Drama
-Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
-Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
-Julia Garner, “Ozark”
-Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
-Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie o Serie Limitada
-Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
-Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
-Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
-Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
-Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie, Miniserie o Serie Limitada
-F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
-Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
-Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
-Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
-Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
-“Babylon”
-“The Banshees of Inisherin”
-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
-“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
-“Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Película – Drama
-“Avatar: The Way of Water”
-“Elvis”
-“The Fabelmans”
-“TÁR”
-“Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Película Animada
-“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
-“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
-“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
-“Turning Red”
Mejor Película – Lengua Extranjera
-“RRR” (India)
-“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)
-“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
-“Close” (Bélgica)
-“Decision to Leave” (Corea del Sur)
Mejor Director
-James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”
-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
-Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”
-Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
-Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Actor – Drama
– Austin Butler “Elvis”
-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”
-Hugh Jackman “The Son”
-Bill Nighy “Living”
-Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”
Mejor Actriz – Drama
-Cate Blanchett “TAR”
-Olivia Colman “Empire of Light”
-Viola Davis “The Woman King”
-Ana de Armas “Blonde”
-Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia
-Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
-Margot Robbie “Babylon”
-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu”
-Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
-Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
-Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
-Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
-Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
-Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
-Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
-Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
-Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
-Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
-Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Mejor Actor de Reparto – Comedia o Musical
-Diego Calva, “Babylon”
-Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
-Adam Driver, “White Noise”
-Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
-Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Mejor Guión
-Todd Field – “Tár”
-Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”
-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
-The Banshees of Inisherin – “Martin McDonagh”
-Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”
Mejor Canción Original
-“Carolina” – Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
-“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
-“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
-“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
-“Naatu Naatu” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)
Agrega un comentario