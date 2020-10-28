- SONORA EN ALERTA POR REPUNTE DE CONTAGIOS
- CENTROS DE VOTACIONES Y BUZONES DE VOTACIÓN ANTICIPADA
- CADENA PERPETUA A GURÚ DE LA SECTA NXIVM
La elección general está a la vuelta de la esquina y los electores registrados en el condado de Yuma podrán ir a cualquiera de los nueve centros de votación para emitir su voto de 6:00 de la mañana a 7:00 de la tarde.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center
300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma
Yuma Catholic High School
2100 W.28th Street, Yuma
Yuma Civic Center (Mega Center)
1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
Community Christian Church
6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma
Yuma Readiness&Community Center
6550 E. 24th Street, Yuma
St John Neumann Catholic Church (Mega Center)
11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma
AWC Learning Center
28851 County 12th Street, Wellton
Somerton Library
240 Canal Street, Somerton
Somerton City Hall
143 N. State Ave, Somerton
Cesar Chavez Cultural Center
1015 N. Main Street, San Luis
San Luis Library
1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis
Si recibió una boleta de votación anticipada por correo, pero aún no la ha devuelto, puede visitar uno de los buzones de entrega de boletas en todo el condado o dejarla en cualquier Centro de Votación el día de las elecciones. Las boletas deben recibirse antes de las 7:00 de la tarde del 3 de noviembre.
Yuma County Recorder’s office
197 S. Main Street
Yuma County Main Library
2951 S. 21st Drive
Foothills Library
13226 E. South Frontage Road
Wellton Library
28790 SanJose Avenue
SomertonHeritage Pool
801 W. Main Street
Somerton Library
240 Canal Street
San Luis City Hall
1090 E. Union Street
San Luis Library
1075 N. 6th Avenue
