CENTROS DE VOTACIONES Y BUZONES DE VOTACIÓN ANTICIPADA

La elección general está a la vuelta de la esquina y los electores registrados en el condado de Yuma podrán ir a cualquiera de los nueve centros de votación para emitir su voto de 6:00 de la mañana a 7:00 de la tarde.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center

 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma

Yuma Catholic High School

2100 W.28th Street, Yuma

Yuma Civic Center (Mega Center)

1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma

Community Christian Church

 6480 E. Highway 95, Yuma

Yuma Readiness&Community Center

6550 E. 24th Street, Yuma

St John Neumann Catholic Church (Mega Center)

11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma

AWC Learning Center

 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton

Somerton Library

240 Canal Street, Somerton

Somerton City Hall

143 N. State Ave, Somerton

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center

1015 N. Main Street, San Luis

San Luis Library

1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis

Si recibió una boleta de votación anticipada por correo, pero aún no la ha devuelto, puede visitar uno de los buzones de entrega de boletas en todo el condado o dejarla en cualquier Centro de Votación el día de las elecciones. Las boletas deben recibirse antes de las 7:00 de la tarde del 3 de noviembre.

Yuma County Recorder’s office

197 S. Main Street

Yuma County Main Library

2951 S. 21st Drive

Foothills Library

13226 E. South Frontage Road

Wellton Library

28790 SanJose Avenue

SomertonHeritage Pool

801 W. Main Street

Somerton Library

240 Canal Street

San Luis City Hall

1090 E. Union Street

San Luis Library

1075 N. 6th Avenue

